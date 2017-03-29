Is life with two kids so different from life with just one? "It's different," according to Mila Kunis, 33, who welcomed her second child Dimitri back in November 2016.

The 33-year-old returned to the red carpet for the very first time since giving birth for an appearance at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, and dished about her son during a panel for her upcoming film "A Bad Mom's Christmas."

"He's also 3 months old, so you forget what sleepless nights are like," she explained to STX Films chairman Adam Fogelson via Us Weekly. "I remember, guys, in case you're wondering."

Mila and her husband Ashton Kutcher, 39, are also the happy parents to daughter Wyatt, 2.

The proud mom spoke more about motherhood in regards to the her earlier film "Bad Moms."

"It's so strange," she said. "I feel people have been appreciative of the voice that it gave not just women, but mothers. Even men come up to me and they are like, this movie is so great, I finally understand my mom and my wife so much more. It's so honest."