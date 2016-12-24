Miley Cyrus and her future family are definitely getting in the Christmas spirit!

The singer is spending the holiday with her fiance Liam Hemsworth and his family, and Miley appears to be every bit a part of the clan already -- at least according to social media.

On Saturday, Dec. 24, Chris Hemsworth's wife, Elsa Pataky, shared a fun photo of she and her future sister-in-law hugging it out.

Fun Christmas Party with my family ! Fiesta de Navidad con mi family!!! 😜🎉 happy Christmas! Feliz Navidad! A photo posted by Elsa Pataky (@elsapatakyconfidential) on Dec 23, 2016 at 11:12pm PST

"Fun Christmas Party with my family ! Fiesta de Navidad con mi family!!! 😜🎉 happy Christmas! Feliz Navidad!," Elsa captioned the image.

Elsa saved a little love for her man, as well, posting an image of her getting a smooch from the former "Sexiest Man Alive."

Best Christmas present ever! A kiss from @chrishemsworth !!! El mejor regalo de navidad!!' Un beso de de @chrishemsworth!! 😘😍 A photo posted by Elsa Pataky (@elsapatakyconfidential) on Dec 24, 2016 at 1:19am PST

"Best Christmas present ever! A kiss from @chrishemsworth !!!," she wrote, also penning the same message in Spanish.

Liam, who isn't nearly as active on social media as his family, also got in on the fun, sharing a humorous image of he and Miley in ugly Christmas sweaters. His sweater featured reindeer, candy canes and stars. Miley's featured an image of Jesus celebrating.

Happy birthday Jesus A photo posted by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on Dec 23, 2016 at 9:22pm PST

"Happy birthday Jesus," he wrote.

The images from her beau and future sister-in-law came after Miley shared a selfie while smoking a cigarette, donning another holiday sweater that said "Ho Ho Ho."

HOE ☃️ HOE 🎄 HOE 🎅🏼 #displayingeyebagsfor57millionpeople A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Dec 23, 2016 at 12:17pm PST

"HOE ☃️ HOE 🎄 HOE 🎅 #displayingeyebagsfor57millionpeople," she said.

A few days prior to Hemsworth family time, Miley hung out with her parents, as well.

On Thursday, Dec. 22, she posted an image with her mom and dad with a Christmas tree in the background.

❤️💚❤️💚MaMa & DaDa ❤️💚❤️💚 A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Dec 21, 2016 at 6:02pm PST

Her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, shared the same image, writing, "Family time with @mileycyrus & @tishcyrus."

Miley Christmas everyone!