Miley Cyrus will forever have a case of doggie love.

The singer is no stranger to getting ink done, and she recently headed to the Shamrock Social Club tattoo shop to get a picture of her dog, Emu, permanently placed on her.

In-demand tattoo artist Dr. Woo shared an image of the ink on his Instagram page.

Placed a young Emu on his mom @mileycyrus #emufanclub A post shared by Doctor Woo (@_dr_woo_) on Apr 27, 2017 at 2:42pm PDT

"Placed a young Emu on his mom @mileycyrus #emufanclub," the caption read alongside a pic of his latest creation. Several of Miley's other tattoos can be seen in the image, too.

Miley has posted several pictures of her dog to Instagram over the past year.

Come. On. #emufanclub A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Feb 22, 2017 at 9:18am PST

It's hardly the first time the "Wrecking Ball" singer has honored her animals with ink. In 2014, she -- and some of her pals -- tattooed an image of her late dog Floyd on her side.

💖💖💖💖💖 @waynecoyne5 @mileycyrus A post shared by Katy Weaver (@katyweaver) on Jul 6, 2014 at 1:58am PDT

Clearly Miley is attached to Emu. In February she shared a pic of the two of them in bed and mentioned that she hates being away from her fur baby.

spent a night away from my baby and it feels like years have gone by! i missed u so much little mumu!!!! #emufanclub A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Feb 15, 2017 at 1:08pm PST

"Spent a night away from my baby and it feels like years have gone by! i missed u so much little mumu!!!! #emufanclub," she wrote.

Now, she'll never be away from Emu.