Miley is carrying a baby... a food baby.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

The singer sent fans into a tizzy on Nov. 22 when she posted a photo to Instagram and insinuated that she is pregnant. Many of her followers are certain they see a baby bump, too.

In the image, Miley, who turned 25 on Thanksgiving, cradled her bloated stomach and appears to push out her belly.

"So close to b-day time! Stoked for a day full of Tofurkey & loved ones! Ain't it ironic? #VeganTurkeyBaby," she captioned the snap.

Her 73.1 million followers immediately jumped to conclusions. "Miley is Prego!!!!!!!," one said. Another said, "There's clearly a bump." Another wrote, "Come on! That belly can't be from the thought of eating turkey for thanksgiving!!! That's a pregnant belly!"

It's likely that Miley is playing a prank on her fans and the media.

Shortly after the "Younger Now" singer posted the image in question, she shared another photo, this one of a custom-made necklace given to her by her fiance, Liam Hemsworth.

"My mannnnnn's already winnin & it ain't even my bday yet! Rainbow LiLi is soooo frigggggen cute!," she wrote.

Happy birthday, Miley!