Miley Cyrus's recent release party for her sixth album, "Younger Now," also turned into a chance to reunite with one of her best friends.

On Friday, while in her hometown of Nashville, Tennessee, Miley got a big "Welcome Home" when bestie Lesley Patterson showed up to join the festivities, reports eonline.com.

My best friend Lesley said "Oh she's just being Miley" !!!! ❤️💚💜💙💛 sooooo glad my bestie since I was a littttttle BB made it to my #spotifyfansfirst #YoungerNow release party! Life is sooooo full circle ! A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Sep 29, 2017 at 11:24pm PDT

"My best friend Lesley said "Oh she's just being Miley" !!!! sooooo glad my bestie since I was a littttttle BB made it to my #spotifyfansfirst #YoungerNow release party!," Cyrus posted on Instagram. "Life is sooooo full circle !"

Lesley added next to the pic of the two close pals. "I think our face says it all!! Loved seeing my girl kill it tonight and I couldn't be more proud! #YoungerNow release party."

According to eonline.com, Cyrus gives Lesley a shout-out on her 2007 song "See You Again," from the Hannah Montana soundtrack: "My best friend Lesley said, 'Oh she's just being Miley.'"

Not only in attendance was Lesley, who continues to call Nashville her home, but Miley's dad Billy Ray, whom she performed with at the party, and her mom Tish.

The album dropped on Friday, September 29, and already boasts catchy single "Malibu," an ode to fiancé Liam Hemsworth, as well as contains "Younger Now," "Week Without You," and "Inspired."