Millie Bobby Brown revealed something new this week ... She is deaf in one ear.

The 13-year-old actress was told Variety that she was born with partial hearing loss in the ear. She tried everything to fix the hearing loss, but over time the hearing went out completely, leaving her fully deaf in one year.

Brian To/WENN.com

Still, the "Stranger Things" star has conquered TV with one working ear. Now, she's setting her sights on an area where hearing is essential.

"I just started to sing, and if I sound bad I don't care, because I'm just doing what I love," she said. "You don't have to be good at singing. You don't have to be good at dancing or acting. If you like to do it, if you genuinely enjoy doing it, then do it. No one should stop you."

S Meddle/ITV/REX/Shutterstock

That's the same attitude that helped her in acting, something she never trained to do. She said she was 8 years old when she decided she wanted to be on screen.

"It was like a bug," she said. "I know this sounds crazy, but once I find something I want to do, nobody's stopping me. If I don't know how to sew, and I really had that passion to sew, that's it, I'm going to sew. That's also with acting. So here I am."