How's this for a case of mistaken identity?

For a quick moment this week, "Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown's team was sent into a panic when they thought that their 13-year-old client would be covering her body in multicolored wax for a fashion event in an effort to "become a human candle."

It was the wrong Millie Brown -- the one doing the fashion exhibit once puked on Lady Gaga during 2014's South By Southwest.

The New York Post's Page Six reported that actress Millie's people mistook her for "vomit artist" Millie and they were sent into a panic. Actress Millie's team contacted the organizers of the event, happening during MADE fashion week in Los Angeles.

"While they didn't want to diminish the teen's artistic expression, she couldn't go through with the performance because she would be on the set of 'Godzilla' in Atlanta," Page Six said.

Actress Millie's team was also reportedly surprised that the girl would be involved in such a controversial piece, but figured she was just expressing herself and exploring her teenage years.

The organizers of the event actually Googled the "Godzilla" movie and realized that this was a case of mistaken identity. They then told the agents that 13-year-old Millie would still be on set, while "vomit artist" Millie's exhibit would go on as planned -- all with consenting adults.