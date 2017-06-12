Earlier this month, Mandy Moore said she was ready to have kids, thanks in large part to her character on "This Is Us." Her on-screen husband, though, doesn't think Mandy is quite ready for that in real life.

Milo Ventimiglia joked that Mandy was lying to herself when she said she was ready.

"Mandy and I have been on set before with kids that are having a hard time that day, or babies with crap-filled diapers and I'm like, 'Yo, man. How are you doing?' And she's like, 'I'm good. I don't need any kids,'" he told E! News.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

On June 4, Mandy was asked if she sees kids in her future, to which she said, "Sure, but I think that's probably just in line with where I am in my life right now. The chapters have sort of lined up pretty perfectly."

Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

In March, she told Conan O'Brien that she's "totally ready to have kids."

"It has sort of activated that maternal side of me that I'm totally ready to have kids now," she said of the show.

She joked, "I mean, we get to hold these newborn children, and I can't believe their parents were willing to hand over their babies to me. I'm like, 'Hi, I'm Mandy. I have absolutely no experience with small children,' and they're like, 'Here's my 2-week-old baby.'"

NBC

For Milo, he sees kids in his future, but not yet.

"For me, I'm more interested in my partner," he said. "Like who I'm going to be walking through life with and hopefully the byproduct of a great partnership, a great relationship is some good kids."