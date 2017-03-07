Milo Ventimiglia is, by all accounts, an all-star dad on "This Us," and he sees more of the same for himself in the future offscreen as well.

Kids were something that were on his radar long before he played Jack Pearson on the hit NBC show.

"It doesn't make me want to have a family any more than I think I'm built to want a strong family unit," he told Us Weekly. "It will happen when it happens. I'm not out seeking it. It's just kind of, I'm present in the space in my life that when it presents itself and it's right, I'm sure it will work out."

In a strange way, he gets to have a bit of a parenting trial run with young actors Mackenzie Hancsicsak, Parker Bates and Lonnie Chavis, who portray the Pearson kids, Kate, Kevin and Randall, respectively.

"I love it. It's fun, it's a blast," he said. "I don't have kids, I have nieces and nephews. I feel like I get to act out a little bit of my own paternal want to influence a young mind, shape a young mind, to approach life in a positive way."

Last week, Milo's costar Mandy Moore told Conan O'Brien that "This Is Us" made her want to have children.

"I mean, we get to hold these newborn children, and I can't believe their parents were willing to hand over their babies to me," she said. "I'm like, 'Hi, I'm Mandy. I have absolutely no experience with small children,' and they're like, 'Here's my 2-week-old baby.'"

Before the show, she said she had no experience changing a diaper and had crew members showing her how it's done.

"It has sort of activated that maternal side of me that I'm totally ready to have kids now," she said.

Milo jokes that we probably shouldn't totally take Mandy's words at face value.

"Don't let her fool you!" he said. "Sometimes when we are around kids [on set], she's like, 'Milo, I am never having kids.'"