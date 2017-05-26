Earlier this month it was reported that supermodel Miranda Kerr and Snapchat billionaire Evan Spiegel's wedding was "imminent." A new report says that is happening over Memorial Weekend.

The New York Post's Page Six said the duo will marry this weekend in a "super-private ceremony" at their LA home. The report didn't specify the exact date in which the two will say, "I do."

Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images for Baby2Baby

"The wedding will be beautiful, super small and private, with only around 30 guests - just very close friends and family," a source told Page Six. "Both Miranda and Evan wanted the ceremony to be very private."

Us Weekly reported on May 12 that her family had already flown in from Australia for the nuptials.

Miranda and Evan, Snapchat founder and CEO, met in 2014 and began dating shortly after. The couple first made their love public on Instagram in March 2016, when Miranda shared a photo of the two kissing in front of the Lincoln Monument in Washington D.C., captioned with a kiss emoji. A few months later they moved into a 7,164-square-foot mansion near Los Angeles together, which was reportedly purchased for $12 million.

In July, she announced that they got engaged while posted a photo of her huge engagement ring.

I said yes!!! ❤️😍❤️😍❤️ A post shared by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on Jul 20, 2016 at 8:39am PDT

Many speculated that the couple wouldn't last, especially given their eight-year difference in age.

Imeh Akpanudosen / Getty Images for Republic Records

In 2015, Miranda told The Edit that age wasn't even remotely a concern, because you would never know he's as young as he is. She has the "best of both worlds," she said, saying that he is mature for a younger man.

"He's 25, but acts like he's 50," Miranda explained. "He's not out partying. He goes to work in Venice. He comes home. We don't go out. We'd rather be at home and have dinner, go to bed early."