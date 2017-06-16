Miranda Kerr's name is being thrown into a multi-billon dollar lawsuit between the United States government and a Malaysian man who tried to romance her with expensive diamonds.

Malaysian financier Jho Low is accused of masterminding the theft of $4.5 billion from a Malaysian development fund. According to a lawsuit filed on June 15 and obtained by the New York Post, he spent about $9 million on jewelry for the supermodel.

Photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Moschino / Getty Images

Reports have speculated that Miranda and Jho dated for about a year in 2014.

Miranda reportedly still has the jewelry and is cooperating fully with the U.S government, although she has not yet been asked to turn the jewels over.

Court papers say Jho, who was well-known in the New York, Las Vegas and Miami nightclub circuits, began sending Miranda diamonds on Valentine's Day 2014 shortly after she divorced Orlando Bloom.

The lawsuit says he first gifted Miranda with an 11.72-carat, heart-shaped diamond that cost $1.29 million. He had it inscribed it with her initials, as well.

A few months later, he gave her a 8.88-carat diamond pendant from Lorraine Schwartz, which was estimated to be valued at around $4.5 million. It came with a chain valued at $800,000. The Post says he then spent almost $2 million on 11-carat diamond earrings and a matching necklace, ring and bracelet. Another set of 11-carat earrings allegedly followed, valued at $1 million.

The U.S. government is trying to recover $1.6 billion in Jho's assets, all of which were allegedly purchased with stolen money.

Getty Images

"If the suit to claw back [Jho's] ill-gotten bling is successful, then the feds can sue [Miranda] to get the diamonds back, unless she agrees to hand them over on her own," the Post said.

Miranda has since married a certified billionaire, Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel.

The disgraced Malaysian financier was also pals with Leonardo DiCaprio and often gifted him with items.

Schwab/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

The Post said Leo is now returning more than $13 million worth of art given to him by a Hollywood production company, Red Granite, which is connected to Jho and which funded the 2013 movie "The Wolf of Wall Street." The production company also purchased Leo Marlon Brando's Oscar for "On the Waterfront" for $600,000. Leo said he is returning that, as well.