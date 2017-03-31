Miranda Lambert's plane to Las Vegas was diverted to a nearby Nevada town due to inclement weather on March 30, but rather than get discouraged, Miranda and her team went another route -- literally!

Miranda and her team rented a car and set up a bar while en route to Sin City for the Academy of Country Music Awards, which take place on April 2. Talk about turning lemons into lemonade... and probably using it as a garnish in the process!

The Female Vocalist of the Year nominee posted an image to Instagram showing her opening a bottle of wine as she sets up the mobile bar, all while smiling for the camera.

"Y'all....@ACMawards or bust! Storms diverted our plane to Laughlin Nevada," she captioned the snap. "So... Rent a car set up the bar!! Vegas here we come."

She said it was the "best [time] ever," while using the hashtags, "highway vagabonds," "wheels and whiskey," "fender bender," "van jam," "90's country" and "bartender in another life."

The diversion isn't too big of a problem. Laughlin is only about 90 minutes away from Las Vegas by car. In Vegas, Miranda will perform at the award's show and possibly take home some hardware, too -- she's nominated for six awards, including Album of the Year for "The Weight of These Wings." She's also up for Single Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Video of the Year for "Vice."

"All the parts of me, the parts of the pain I went through, everything that happens to a person in their life — especially in the last couples years for me — is on the record," Lambert posted last year on Instagram, referring to her divorce from Blake Shelton.

Drink up, girl!