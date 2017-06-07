'80s "it girl" Molly Ringwald is realistic about a "Breakfast Club" remake (ain't happening!), but she likes the idea of someone using their characters as muses for a new series.

"I don't think it should be done and I don't think it could be done because of the John Hughes estate. They're very protective about [it]," she told Us Weekly when asked about a reboot of the beloved 1985 film. "Also, it couldn't be redone because it's a different time."

In the film, five high school students get stuck in detention together on a Saturday. Most of them don't know each other from school and never cared to know each other. Then, a bond is developed and they were affectionately known as the princess, athlete, brain, criminal and basket case.

The director of the film, John Hughes, died in 2009.

"Somebody should do a movie or something that has more diversity in it. I actually think it would make a great series that is inspired by it, but I don't think they could do that," Molly said. "[Cast reunions are] always nice, but no, I don't think you could remake it now, they would all just be on their phones and no one would speak to each other."

Jennifer Aniston recently said a "Friends" reunion wouldn't work for a similar reason.

Molly also starred in "The Facts of Life," another show that is often hit with reunion rumors.

"I don't feel one way or the other about it," she told Us, "as long as I'm not asked to play one of the moms! Or Ms. Garrett, then I'm OK with it!"