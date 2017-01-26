It wasn't smooth sailing for Molly Sims while she was in labor with her newborn son Grey Douglas Stuber -- well, not smooth enough for her.

On her YouTube page, the model reveals that she and her husband, Scott Stuber, got into a tiff while they were driving to Los Angeles' Cedars Sinai Hospital, and nearly every mom can relate to the reason why.

"I was trying to make my husband go through red lights on Sunset [Boulevard], because we live quite far now from Cedars," she said, "and we got into an argument because he wouldn't run a red light because I was having contractions."

Despite Scott obeying all traffic rules, they still made it to the hospital with plenty of time.

"I have to say, I was scared to death. And then when they finally said it was a go, I was like, 'Oh my gosh!'" she said of her delivery. "I was shaking, like crazy shaking, and I kept saying 'I'm not cold.' I was like, what's happening?"

Molly said at one point they lost Grey's heartbeat, but doctors were able to determine the issue.

"It was so, so cute when they first brought him out," Molly said. "He actually grabbing [the doctor's] suction instrument."

Grey was born on Jan. 10. It was Molly's first natural birth since her two other children, Brooks and Scarlett, were born via C-section.

Her parents, she said, were flying in to be there in time for the baby, but Grey joined the world before they could get to the hospital.

"My husband FaceTimed them and they were at the baggage claim at LAX and he was like, 'Do you want to meet your new grandson?'" she recalled, saying Scott showed them a live feed. "My mom burst into tears. It was a really special moment."

Sixteen days later, they're all settling in.

"We're still adjusting to life with a new addition, but so far, everything is great!" she said. "He's a perfect, healthy little baby and my two kids Brooks and Scarlett love him."