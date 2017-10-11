Legendary talk show host Monty Hall was suffering from heart disease during his long run on TV.

Monty died from heart failure at his home in Beverly Hills on Sept. 30. However, his death certificate, which was obtained by The Blast, revealed that he had coronary artery disease for 75 years. If that is true -- and death certificates rarely make mistakes -- he would have been diagnosed around the time he was 21 years old.

The certificate also states that Monty underwent an aortic valve replacement in November 2016 and had been battling the end stages of renal disease, as well as Crohn's disease.

Monty hosted "Let's Make a Deal" and a slew of other TV shows over the course of 60 years.

"I would love Monty Hall to be remembered for being a television pioneer -- seven decades in the business! And as a philanthropist -- having used his fame to raise close to a billion dollars for charitable causes," his daughter Sharon told Deadline Hollywood upon his death.