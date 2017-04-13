"Gotham" star Morena Baccarin got a lot of sweet financial relief on April 13 after a judge reduced the amount of money she has to pay her ex by $15,000 a month.

The actress was paying her ex Austin Chick $20,000 a month in spousal support but argued that that was slowly making her go broke since some of her roles aren't set in stone. TMZ reported that as of June 1, she'll only have to pay Austin $5,000 a month.

Her lawyer, the website said, told the judge that Morena doesn't know if she'll be getting money for her work in "Gotham" since the show hasn't been picked up for another season. Also, she's not signed into "Deadpool 2" yet and it's not known if she will be cast.

In other words, the lawyer successfully argued that Morena can't live if she's paying about $20,000 a month when there is little income coming back to her. She also said that her ex was doing very little in terms of finding work, choosing to rather use her as a quasi-ATM machine.

Morena was seen wryly smiling as she left the courthouse hand in hand with her fiance and "Gotham" costar Benjamin McKenzie.

In March 2016, Ben and Morena welcomed a baby girl, Frances Laiz Setta Schenkkan.

The couple rarely speaks publicly about their daughter or each other, but last February, the actress said of Ben, "You get to go to work with the person you love every single day, and it's really nice. I think we'd rarely get to see each other otherwise. So it's really fun."