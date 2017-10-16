"Homeland" actress Morena Baccarin has been paying her ex-husband spousal support for over two years, but she's ready to halt all payments.

Morena said her ex, Austin Chick, has gotten enough money from her, she argues in court documents obtained by The Blast.

Derrick Salters/WENN.com

The two share 4-year-old son Julius.

Court documents revealed that for the first 22 months of the split, she was paying Austin over $20,000 a month in support. On June 1, 2017, a judge amended that to $5,000 a month. Morena, though, now wants to pay Austin nothing.

She claims in legal papers that she's been paying spousal support for 27 months even though her marriage to Austin only lasted 43 months. According to The Blast, she also claims that Austin isn't "actively seeking work" but continues to get child support for Julius.

Her ex, she argues, "is able-bodied, well-educated, and an experienced writer, director and producer. He can support himself."

In other words, she believes Austin is treating her like his own personal ATM.

FS2 / WENN

A hearing on the matter is set for December.

Morena has since remarried, saying "I do" to "Gotham" co-star Ben McKenzie. The two have a daughter together.

The couple rarely speaks publicly about their daughter or each other, but last February, the actress said of Ben, "You get to go to work with the person you love every single day, and it's really nice. I think we'd rarely get to see each other otherwise. So it's really fun."