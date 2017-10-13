Natalie Portman has some of the most enviable skin in Hollywood, and she's now dishing her secrets -- and there are only two of them, it seems.

The actress said once she cut out dairy and eggs, acne was no longer a worry.

Brian To/WENN.com

"I'm vegan and I found my skin is much, much better than when I was a vegetarian. I cut out dairy and eggs, and I never had a breakout after," she told The Cut. "That was definitely a discovery. It's personal; everyone has different sensitivity. I also did it when I was 30, so it might have been an age thing."

Experts have said over the years that consuming dairy can contribute to flare ups due to growth hormones and inflammatory substances.

Now 35, she joins a long list of celebrities who stick to a plant-based diet.

Apega/WENN.com

Still, despite her near-flawless skin, Natalie often uses makeup -- she is the face of Dior Beauty, after all -- but loves it when women don't bother to use beauty products.

"I love it. I think it's great. It's nice to see what people are like naturally. I have done no makeup for professional events, and it's great," she said. "I do it often for life. But it's fun and artistic to get to play with makeup, it's another way of express yourself. It's like the way I feel about feminism — women should be however they want to be. If you don't want to wear makeup, no one should make you feel like you're less than. If you want to wear a lot, they also shouldn't make you feel less than."

She continued, "I don't feel like we should judge anyone for doing what they think feels good. A woman should follow her own desire... That's what I think beauty is about. It's about making yourself feel happy. If wearing no makeup makes you happy, that's great. It's about allowing yourself to feel joy and find beauty."