Natalie Portman has welcomed a baby girl!

E! News reported on March 3 that the actress gave birth to her second child with husband Benjamin Millepied on Feb. 22. The couple named the baby girl Amalia Millepied.

Natalie was nominated for an Oscar at this year's Academy Awards for her role in "Jackie," but missed the ceremony due to her pregnancy. Little did anyone know, she'd already had the baby!

"I feel so lucky to be honored among my fellow nominees and wish them the most beautiful of weekends," she said in a statement.

The actress debuted her growing baby bump at the premiere of her film "Planetarium" at the Venice Film Festival in September.

The Oscar winner did little to hide the fact that she's expecting last year, wearing a form-fitting one-shoulder dress on the red carpet. Natalie beamed on the carpet as her bump could clearly be seen slightly protruding

Natalie and her husband already share son Aleph, 5.

The expectant parents met on the set of "Black Swan" in 2010 and married two years later.

In November she spoke to Jimmy Fallon about her pregnancy, one of the rare times she addressed it publicly.

"It's weird because I'm a small person in general, so you show a lot faster and a lot more when you're small," she said. "Everyone thinks I'm about to pop and about to give birth any minute, and I have months to go...I went to the store the other day to buy water and the guy at the checkout counter was like, 'Almost, huh?' I was like, 'No! Not at all!'"