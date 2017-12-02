NBC is reportedly removing all things Matt Lauer.

WireImage

Page Six is exclusively reporting that the network is clearing house of all memory of Lauer from the famed 30 Rockefeller Plaza (a.k.a. 30 Rock), by bulldozing his office, taking his name plate off the building and doing away with all images of the former anchor.

Insiders tell Page Six that Matt's third floor office at the studio was undergoing a renovation, however now they've decided to just tear it apart.

"Matt's office is being completely demolished," a network insider told Page Six. "Everything is going, including that button under his desk, his name plate, the photos of him in the hallways, the pictures of him online and on NBC News social media. They are so sickened by his behavior it is almost like they want to pretend he never existed."

WENN

And they're being told that Lauer is giving "groveling" apologies to former colleagues via personal emails saying, "I am truly sorry."

The source added how many of the "Today" employees are so shocked and upset about Lauer's behavior that they've been unable to respond.

Meanwhile, Page Six reports, the NBC human resources team continues to sift through Lauer's work emails, searching for more evidence of sexual misconduct.

NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions," Lauer had said in a public apology. "To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry. As I am writing this, I realize the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC."

Reps for Lauer as well as NBC have declined to comment to Page Six.