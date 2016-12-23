Things just got real! Former Pittsburgh Steelers star Kordell Stewart thinks his ex-wife, "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Porsha Williams, is responsible for leaking a naked video of him.

Porsha, though, has come out and said she's got nothing to do with that video, hasn't spoken to her ex in years and she thinks the whole thing smells fishy, like a publicity stunt.

The former Pro Bowl quarterback said he's already contacted his lawyers to purse legal action about the person who leaked the tape. While Kordell confirms the tape is legit in an interview with TMZ, he says is was meant for a girl he was dating who got her phone stolen.

Kordell seems to think that Porsha is behind this and a few text messages prove it. Kordell said Porsha knew a little bit too much about the existence of the tape. He said she texted him about "releasing something" and "said it was going to get really ugly."

She also told him to "prepare for war," he alleged.

"[Porsha] is mad at [his ex] but she doesn't know the girl and girl doesn't know her," she said, "so why would you go out of your way to incriminate someone who don't know."

About Porsha, he said, "It couldn't have come from anywhere else."

For years -- even while he was in the NFL -- rumors have swirled that Kordell was gay. There is an online narrative that the video was made for another man. Kordell says that's all nonsense.

A few hours after Kordell's allegations against her, Porsha told TMZ, "This is obviously a publicity stunt that Kordell and maybe one of his partners in crime came up with. The truth is I have not spoken with Kordell Stewart since the day I signed our divorce decree. I have nothing to do with Kordell 'TOOTING' his derrière to the camera for the world to see."

She adds, "I would suggest Kordell find another hobby and wish him a very Happy New Year."

In 2013, Porsha and Kordell divorced after two years of marriage.

"It just tore me apart to go through this divorce, it really did," she told Bethenny Frankel in 2014. "It was so traumatic and it ruled over my life ... So I told my attorney, 'Listen, I am done with this. Get the divorce decree, I am coming to sign it.' I said the only thing I want him to do is pay for my hospital bills because I didn't have insurance. He didn't have insurance on me or his son."