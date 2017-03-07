Nick Cannon knows what people are saying about him, and he seems okay with it.

"People think I'm crazy," he said on a vlog on March 6 in which he rants about, among other things, Donald Trump, the rap feud between Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma and his own odor.

"They had reports that I have mental issues. Tell us [something] we don't know!," he said, before turning his attention to "America's Got Talent," which he quit in February. "I been crazy! They call me crazy cause I turned down millions, and millions, and millions … of dollars. I am moving on to bigger and better things, like my mixtape."

Nick then aligned himself with Albert Einstein, Buddha, Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King, Jr., claiming, "To be brilliant, to be a genius, to change the world, you have to be crazy."

On Instagram he shared a snippet from the vlog, which he calls "Ncredibly Crazy."

VLOG #1 Ncredibly Crazy!! Lol Slide <--- ️to see it all. Whole Vlog on YouTube.com/NickCannon A post shared by LORD NCREDIBLE ALMIGHTY 🕉IkeT🆙 (@nickcannon) on Mar 6, 2017 at 5:14pm PST

The bizarre 8-minute rant also saw him fondle a puppet that he said was Nicki Minaj.

At no point did he mention anything about wanting to return to NBC's "America's Got Talent." He reportedly quit that gig after he heard that network producers discussed firing him after he made race-tinged jokes at NBC's expense during a Showtime comedy special.

Judge Howie Mandel has openly begged him to return to the show, saying he's the "heart and soul" of "AGT."

"I'm doing my own campaign," Howie told a TMZ camera crew. "I'm going to look in the camera to say please Nick, come back. He's gotta come back. I want him back. Right now it's in his court. Please Nick. If you want to come back, open arms buddy."

Nick, of course, has other things on his mind, too. On Feb. 21, he became a father for the third time.

"Weeping may endure for a night, but Joy cometh in the morning! No matter how hard the world may hit you, God always reminds us of our purpose #TrueHappiness Welcome to Earth Son! Golden "Sagon" Cannon 2/21/17 #Awakened," he captioned a black-and-white photo of himself holding his child.

See his vlog below: