It's looks like there could be a romance brewing between Nicki Minaj and rapper Nas.

Over the past several weeks, there has been growing speculation that the two hip hop stars are dating, and Nicki fanned those flames on social media in the early morning hours of May 10.

The "Anaconda" rapper posted a photo to Instagram showing the two at dinner. In the image she curls up into Nas' body while he wraps his arm around her and nuzzles her hair.

"Only KINGS recognize QUEENS. @sweetchicklife has the best food 👅 congrats @nas 😜," she captioned the image.

Nas reposted the image later on Wednesday, writing, "Straight Outta Queens!"

In the image, the duo sport the same circular chains, as well, which Twitter believes is awfully telling.

Nicki and Nas were also spotted at the same restaurant on April 30 (Nas is an investor). There, they noshed on chicken wings, mac and cheese, home fries and drinks.

"They were laughing a lot," the onlooker told Us Weekly. "They looked very cute together. No PDA, but they looked like a couple."

Nicki and Nas have known each other for years. He played Nicki's love interest in her "Right By My Side" music video in 2012, in which they team had a steamy make-out session.

While there could indeed be a romance blooming, it's important to note that Nicki and Nas were not alone at dinner on Tuesday. A friend named Statik Selektah was with them, and it appeared that they were even celebrating something (which could also explain why Nicki wrote "congrats" in her Instagram caption).

"Dinner with Nas & Nicki," Statik wrote while Nicki holds up a statuette that strongly resembles an Emmy award.

File this one under: "Things that make you go, hmmmm."