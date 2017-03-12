Weston Cage is in big trouble.

A month after he allegedly led cops on a wild chase that ended with him crashing his car into a tree, reports TMZ, Nicolas Cage's 26-year-old son is facing up to a year in jail.

The Los Angeles City Attorney is charging Weston with three misdemeanors -- DUI plus two counts of hit and run, reports TMZ.

According to law enforcement, Weston's blood alcohol was 0.15 -- almost double the legal limit.

The incident happened in February in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley around noon on a Saturday.

Weston reportedly got into a fender bender with another motorist, exchanged info with the other driver but left when he thought cops were about to arrive.

As he fled police, TMZ reported at the time, he took down mailboxes, a street sign and lost a tire before losing control of his white Chevy Camaro, which smashed into a tree.

It's not the first time Weston has faced legal woes.

In 2011, he and first wife Nikki Williams were both booked on felony domestic violence charges after a fight (he insisted he'd never hit her).

They divorced and Weston, the lead singer of now-defunct metal band Eyes of Noctum, married second wife Danielle in 2013.

She's the mother of his two children, sons Lucian and Sorin.

In 2015, Weston told DailyMail.com that he got sober for his first son. "He saved my life because as soon as I saw him I didn't want to drink anymore," he told DailyMail.com exclusively. "It's been over one year and I have not had a drop of alcohol. It's just not worth it. And I don't miss the hangovers."

"Life if getting better and better, it's more positive," he added.