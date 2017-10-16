Nicole Kidman opens up about kissing Alexander Skarsgård at the Emmys
At last month's Emmy Awards, Alexander Skarsgård won Best Supporting Actor for his role in "Big Little Lies." On his way to accept the award, he stopped by his co-star and on-screen wife, Nicole Kidman, and the two kissed as her husband, Keith Urban, merely watched, as he stood next to them.
Nicole opened up about their headline-grabbing smooch on "The Graham Norton Show," after he flashed a photo of the kiss on the screen (to which she replied, "you are so provocative Graham.")
Graham explained he chose to show the photo because "it's a lovely moment of celebration." Nicole laughed, "I kissed my husband too!"
The 50-year-old explained, "I did kiss him, but you've got to understand: I did everything with Alex."
She also left no room for concern about her marriage to Keith, saying, "I've got an amazing, supportive, gorgeous husband who I love more than anything in the world and I gave Alex a congratulatory kiss and he's like a mannequin."
Realizing that she was making matters worse, Nicole got flustered and laughed, adding, "I mean, not a mannequin."
Graham also congratulated Nicole on her own Emmy win, for Best Actress, and she replied that she was not alone in that win. "Reese (Witherspoon) and I won that together. We produced it and worked our butts off to get it made so it really is our award."