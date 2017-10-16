At last month's Emmy Awards, Alexander Skarsgård won Best Supporting Actor for his role in "Big Little Lies." On his way to accept the award, he stopped by his co-star and on-screen wife, Nicole Kidman, and the two kissed as her husband, Keith Urban, merely watched, as he stood next to them.

Nicole opened up about their headline-grabbing smooch on "The Graham Norton Show," after he flashed a photo of the kiss on the screen (to which she replied, "you are so provocative Graham.")

Graham explained he chose to show the photo because "it's a lovely moment of celebration." Nicole laughed, "I kissed my husband too!"

The 50-year-old explained, "I did kiss him, but you've got to understand: I did everything with Alex."

She also left no room for concern about her marriage to Keith, saying, "I've got an amazing, supportive, gorgeous husband who I love more than anything in the world and I gave Alex a congratulatory kiss and he's like a mannequin."

Realizing that she was making matters worse, Nicole got flustered and laughed, adding, "I mean, not a mannequin."

Graham also congratulated Nicole on her own Emmy win, for Best Actress, and she replied that she was not alone in that win. "Reese (Witherspoon) and I won that together. We produced it and worked our butts off to get it made so it really is our award."