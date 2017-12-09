Nikki Reed took to Instagram on Friday to share a poem and images with fans in a birthday ode to husband Ian Somerhalder, letting him know that 39 "looks damn good on you."

"To the only person that loves broccoli and a homemade face mask more than I do... my poet, my dreamer, my favorite guy in the world," Reed posted.

"A day celebrating you and only you, nothing makes me happier. Another year, an incredible year, one we will surely never forget. It's hearing your sweet voice singing silly songs with me in the morning. It's knowing I can always count on you to order five trays of french fries so I can eat four," she started the heartfelt personal piece.

"It's driving across the country listening to you tell stories from another life," Reed continues "It's stopping so you can pee every twenty two minutes and waiting for you to say you aren't sure if you'll make it in time...every time. It's realizing we have not played any music because we always have too much to talk about. It's watching you make the most outrageous faces trying to get a belly laugh out of our tiny one. Here's to many more walks listening to you describe every plant, every flower and every tree we pass. To the warm nights spent outside watching you dream out loud under the stars. Thank you for always reminding me that only a handful of things truly matter; flossing, laughing, and not counting how many bottles of wine we went through."

Read finished the tear-jerker with a final summation of their formula for happiness:

"I get it now. The secret to our long happy marriage is this: I need to be in bed by 930, and you need to start manifesting all your dreams at 10. Done. As long as we always find each other for breakfast :) Happy birthday to the best partner and father in the world, 39 looks damn good on you. We love you [heart emoji] Ps if a photo could sum up an entire relationship...would the last one in this group be ours? Cheers to mastering the art of synchronized lip licking. We've officially made it!"

The "Twilight Saga" star and "The Vampire Diaries" lead, made it official back in April of 2015, as well as had their first baby together, daughter Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder, summer 2017.