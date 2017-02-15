In just six years, Nina Agdal has gone from a girl with only a few bucks to her name to a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and the girlfriend of one of the biggest actors on the planet.

While speaking to Maxim for a cover story this month, Nina, 24, said her modeling career started from very humble beginnings. At age 18 she traveled to Miami to try to get her career going.

"I landed with $40 and a little piece of paper with the address for the model apartment," she said.

Not only was she nearly dead broke, she also struggled to communicate with the taxi driver.

"English was my worst subject in school," she told the mag. "I was very shy about saying anything and was so scared."

Now, though, Nina is a fixture in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, having debuted in 2012. In 2014 she appeared on the cover of the annual issue with Chrissy Teigen and Lily Aldridge. She is also in the current issue that features Kate Upton on the cover.

For a girl who was once broke, her life is a fairy tales these days. Since she began dating Leonardo DiCaprio in June 2016, she and the A-lister have been seen at romantic places all over the world.

"I was all over the place last year. It was all awesome but it's all a blur," she said.

She never mentions her man in the interview, but she does mention the type of man she's attracted to.

"In general I can't stand people who always turn a conversation into something about them. I can't stand it when people are too into themselves… I like people who can make fun of themselves, who don't take themselves too seriously," she said. "Don't think you're better than anyone else."