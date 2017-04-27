OMG! Nina Dobrev adopted a new dog and she will take your breath away.

Maverick, her new pooch, is so insanely cute.

The Vampire Diaries star shared pics of Maverick on social media this week, including their first encounter in which Maverick couldn't stop jumping on Nina.

Our first encounter... #MischievousMaverick @mrs.maverick A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on Apr 26, 2017 at 8:11am PDT

She also started an Instagram for the newest family member.

"Hi. My name is Maverick Do(g)brev. I like long walks on the beach and candle lit dinners in doggie bowls," Nina, er "Mav" wrote. "I have a brother named Goose and we're both 9 weeks old. I keep hearing the giants around us say that we're half Border Collie half Aussie Shepard, but I guess we won't know for sure until we get a DNA test."

Nina adopted Maverick from The Pet Care Foundation.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

"Maverick" wrote about how happy she is.

"I have a yard, and toys, and a new mommy. Don't tell her I said this, but I find it strange she has no fur anywhere except for her head. But she always rubs my tummy and showers me with love, so her lack of hair doesn't bother me too much. Goose and I still get to play all the time since my auntie @cheeklane fostered him until he finds a forever home, so that's cool too. I'm really hoping someone in their friend circle keeps him so we can continue to hang out because I love him very much."

Nina rescued Maverick a month after her beloved 18-year-old cat died.

In March, she posted a touching tribute to the feline.

"I hope I was able to give you a beautiful happy life filled with love, because that's what you gave me," she wrote to her cat. "Saying goodbye to you on Saturday was the most difficult thing I have had to do in my life."