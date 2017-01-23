As if you don't already know, there is no love lost between Olivia Munn and her boyfriend's family, and she solidified that on social media with just a few clicks.

On Sunday, Jan. 22, the actress "liked" multiple messages from fans that praised her while bashing Aaron Rodgers' family.

Olivia's social media passive-aggressive shade started after Aaron and his Green Bay Packers team got eviscerated by the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL playoffs. The "Newsroom" star shared a handwritten note on Instagram thanking supporters for sticking with the Pack throughout the season.

"So proud of this team," she wrote. "They faced a lot of adversity on and off the fields, but battled to get this far. THANK YOU to those of you who encouraged and supported them by choosing to put out only positive energy. It helped them get this far."

Fans of the Packers and Olivia started writing messages in support of her. Several of them teed off on Aaron's family, much to delight of Olivia.

One person said Aaron's family caused "negative distractions." Another wrote, "Thank you for standing by Aaron when his own family sold stories to the media in the recent weeks and tried very hard to wreck his momentum. He is lucky to have found you. Real love is a gift."

Olivia "liked" both of those comments, as evidenced by screengrabs posted by sports blog Terez Owens.

The family drama was brought to attention last year after Aaron's brother Jordan touched on the strained relationship while he starred on "The Bachelorette." Reports have since claimed that the star quarterback didn't even attend his grandfather's funeral.

Aaron and Olivia both landed in the news before the past weekend's game when his father spoke to the New York Times, saying that "fame can change things."

A source told Us Weekly, "Aaron is the one that has pulled away from the family, not the reverse," and blamed the quarterback's devotion to Olivia for his subsequent family problems.

The source added, "When he got together with Olivia Munn, his family told him they didn't trust her and thought she wasn't with him for the right reasons. That made him furious, and he ended up choosing Olivia over his family."

People magazine, though, quoted a source who stated otherwise.

"Olivia doesn't really have anything to do with it. This is not her issue; this is the Rodgers family issue," said one insider. "If and when it comes time for the family to mend fences, Olivia will be supportive of anything that Aaron chooses to do."