Olympic gold medalist and former "Dancing With The Stars" alum Nastia Liukin has postponed her upcoming wedding just six weeks before she was set to say "I do."

The New York Post's Page Six reported the news on May 11. The report stopped short of saying that the wedding is off.

Nastia, who won gold in gymnastics in Beijing during the all-around competition, was set to marry entrepreneur Matt Lombardi on June 24 in Rhode Island. The wedding, though, is "on ice," Page Six said.

Spaulding/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

The news has reportedly come as quite a shock to her friends. Just last week, Nastia posted a photo of Matt and shared a quote that said, "Be fearless in the pursuit of what sets your soul on fire."

She told Matt, "You basically define this quote every single day... and you continue to make me proud every single day, especially on those days when the easy thing to do is give up. Through the ups and the downs, thank you for always making me want to be a stronger and better person. Not only do you inspire and motivate me but your desire to inspire and motivate all of those around you is contagious. This is just the beginning... ❤🌹 I love you."

In late March she even shared an image with her beau, saying that they were "exactly three months away" from their nuptials.

Exactly three months away... 👰🏼💍🤵🏻 @mattlombardi24 #LiukinToLombardi A post shared by Nastia Liukin (@nastialiukin) on Mar 24, 2017 at 1:12pm PDT

Since postponing the wedding, the Olympian "has since gone radio silent on the matter of tying the knot," the Post says, but adds that the two are still engaged and living together in Boston.

While some sources blame the sudden switch on the duo's busy schedules, others told the newspaper that it's "more complicated" than that.