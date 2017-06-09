Jerry Seinfeld isn't much of a huge disciplinarian with his kids, but there was one time he caught his 16-year-old daughter Sascha watching something that got him "really, really upset." She was watching "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" on her phone in bed.

"I could not take that scene. For someone who for their whole life, television was the Olympics of being a comedian. It was only for the very best. You had to have everything. You had to go through all the different hierarchies of your career to get to television," the comedian told Mr. Porter.

Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock

He said, he "never" loses it around his three kids, but that moment repulsed him.

"I'm offended by reality television on many levels and that show of course is the premier example of reality television," he said. "These people are not doing anything interesting. I lost my temper with that one."

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Maybe making matters worse, Sascha doesn't even watch his beloved show anymore.

"My daughter did and I'd watch her watching it, but I don't know what she thought of it," he said. "And I don't know if my sons have watched it. I'm really trying to give them just a little bit of the privacy that I had as a child. My parents had no idea what I was up to, ever. I think that's good. They should have their own life that I don't know anything about."

Fatherhood, he added, didn't come naturally to him at all.

"There really needs to be better instructions. For relationships and for parenting. There's a lot of very basic things that you could tell any guy who's getting married," he said. "I would say it wasn't until I was married 10 years that I really could put out a nice short manual that I would clip to your sleeve. Here's what you do, here's what you don't do. Wifeology needs to be taught. And Dadism needs to be taught."