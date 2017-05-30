Padma Lakshmi, 46, stuns in red bikini -- see the pic!
As if you needed another reason to be jealous of Padma Lakshmi!
On May 30, the "Top Chef" star took to Instagram to share a pic of herself in a bikini, and the results are stunning -- especially given the fact that we see her eating so much incredible food on the Bravo show.
The 46-year-old mother of one donned a red bikini while hanging out at the Departure Elevated at the Halcyon Hotel in Denver.
"Waiting for summer like....#nofilter," she captioned the image.
Padma is known to show off her enviable body on social media. Last month, she shared an image of herself doing Pilates in New York City.
"I've been in training for the last three weeks for a secret cover shoot happening next week. 💪 Very excited! #StayTuned," she wrote in the caption.
Last year, she nearly stopped online traffic when she posted a photo of herself in lingerie.
"Don't hate because I'm in lingerie. Moms do that sometimes," she wrote in the caption of the Sept. 29 snap. Even model Joan Smalls couldn't help but comment on the sexy pic, commenting "wow."
Padma has also used her amazing body to bring attention to political issues. In March, she shared an image of herself in a tiny red bikini.
"I'm hoping I still have your attention," she began the lengthy caption.
She then used the rest of the caption to implore her followers to call their senators about the Fair Pay and Safe Workplaces Act, which was enacted in 2014 and designed to ensure that contractors comply with 14 labor and civil rights laws." (The act was eventually repealed by the Senate.)
