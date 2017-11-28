Pamela Anderson is trying to encourage Kim Kardashian West to stop wearing real fur, and the former "Baywatch" star even sent the reality TV maven a faux fur coat to persuade her to make the change.

Kim and her famous sisters have often been seen wearing fur over the years.

"In the spirit of the season, please accept this coral hip-length faux-mink coat, made especially for you by my partners at Only Me Eco Fur in Russia," Pam wrote Kim in a letter sent from France, which was published by the New York Post. "As we all ponder New Year's resolutions, won't you consider making a meaningful one to stop wearing fur? You'd be setting a trendy, compassionate example."

Pam noted that many high-end brands like Gucci, Giorgio Armani, Stella McCartney, Ralph Lauren and others have stopped using real fur in designs.

Upon announcing that it would not longer use real fur, Gucci CEO Marco Bizzarri, told Vogue, "Technology is now available that means you don't need to use fur. The alternatives are luxurious. There is just no need."

In her letter to Kim, Pam wrote, "Kim, I know your young fans would admire you and your brand even more if you dropped fur."

Pamela has long been an outspoken animal rights activist and is PETA's honorary director. She has previously slammed celebrities for wearing fur. On Nov. 10, Naomi Campbell posted a photo to Instagram that showed her in a fur coat.

According to the New York Post, Pam sent the model a message.

"So many animals were anally electrocuted for this coat and sometimes skinned alive. Naomi, I adore you. I wish you wouldn't wear fur," Pam reportedly wrote. "People follow you. You are a fashion icon. This is heartbreaking. Please have a heart and lose the real fur."