Pamela Anderson was shot down after trying to set up an impromptu discussion with Vice President Mike Pence in New York City about getting WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange a presidential pardon.

According to the New York Post's Page Six, the former "Baywatch" babe was at the JW Marriott Essex House in the city when she found out that the Pence was there, too.

A source told Page Six that Pam "marched straight up to the Secret Service and asked to see Pence."

"The Secret Service agent practically swooned and fainted when she walked up to him and started pressing her finger on his badge," the source said. "Pam said, 'I'd like to meet the vice president.' The agent did get it together enough to politely refuse, saying the vice president was busy."

When asked by the Post if this was true, Pam confirmed the source's account.

"I wanted to thank [Pence] for supporting protection of sources for journalists. He is heralded for co-sponsoring proposals for a 'federal shield law,' which I deeply admire. This action would have allowed journalists to keep confidential sources secret — even if the government requested them," she said "I really wanted to mention this — it is a topic close to my heart. Julian Assange deserves a pardon, and I thought I might be able to help. Julian is a hero to most of the world's youth and free-minded thinking people. America needs to be on the right side of history."

Pam and Julian have been romantically linked for nearly a year. She openly penned him a love note in June, as well.

"I love Julian. He's one of the most interesting people I have ever met. He's very brave and there's nothing sexier than courage," she told Piers Morgan in September.

Julian has been holed up as a political refugee in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London since the summer of 2012. If he leaves the embassy, he could be arrested and extradited to the United States for document leaks.