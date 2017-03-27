Paris and Prince Jackson are forever inked together.

The brother and sister, who count each other as each other's best friend, got matching yin and yang ankle tattoos, and showed off the results via Instagram on March 26.

Paris posted the photo while describing what yin and yang mean in Chinese philosophy.

"Sometimes i feel like my big brother and I always think the same thoughts, he just doesn't have a filter and always vocalizes them 😂," she said. "Though total opposites, like my gooko and I, the inseparable yin and yang work together finding and causing balance within each other. matchies with my bestie @princejackson! ❤️."

Prince Jackson shared the same image of he and Paris standing side by side, writing, "You are with me and I am with you ❤."

Instagram

Paris, 18, has spoken about her love of tattoos in the past, and it's reported that she's been inked over 50 times -- nine of her tattoos are dedicated to her dad, the late Michael Jackson.

In June 2015, after a trip to the tattoo shop, she shared an image of her tatted up arms, saying that artwork has deep meaning to her in many ways.

"The craftsmanship of tattoos will always be a controversy. some people like them, some people absolutely hate them. i appreciate art, i always have. especially when that art means something to me," she said. "Today i can look at my inner forearms and see art that has meaning for me, i don't see a dark past anymore. my scars and past of self-hatred have been covered by loving marks, creativity, ingenuity.. and depth."

She continued, "Sure i will always carry my past with me, but i see ink as a way of changing for the better, always improving. they represent strength for me. i look back at my old self and then i look in the mirror, and i see a fighter looking back at me. i'll always keep fighting, and encouraging others to stay strong. we all go through hell every now and then but it makes us the warriors of love we were meant to be. so to anyone struggling, it gets better. you're not alone."