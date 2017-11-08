The Stars are Blind Part 2!

In 2006, Paris Hilton released an album that included the sensational song "The Stars are Blind," and many mocked her. What seemed to get lost, though, is that the song actually did quite well, hitting No. 18 on the Billboard chart (it was very catchy, as much as everyone hates to admit).

Guillermo Proano/WENN.com

Get ready for a follow up album! In a new interview with Time magazine, the heiress said she's working on a second album, which she calls a "whole new sound."

The new album, she says, will be a mixture of "deep house, techno-pop and electro-pop" and is influenced by artists like Katy Perry, Michael Jackson and Madonna, she tells Time.

The release date for her second album isn't known yet, but we already can't wait.

Although she hasn't released an album in years, the one-time socialite has been elbow-deep in the music scene for years as one of the world's highest-paid DJs -- she's reportedly the highest-paid female DJ in the world, actually.

"As a businesswoman, I want to get the biggest fee possible, so I want to go to the places where they have a budget and it'll be worth my time," she says of her DJing gig.

KP Pictures

Paris, who actually has 23 perfumes under her name, tells Time that the often thinks about the future with her boyfriend, actor Chris Zylka. He's almost always with her at her gigs. In fact, she said they haven't been apart more than three hours since their first date.

Carlos Tischler/REX/Shutterstock

Soon, she says, music will even take a back seat to their life.

"I can't wait for the next step in our life, to have beautiful babies," she said. "Then I feel like my life will be complete, you know what I mean? I may feel like a kid and look like a kid, but I'm not. I would love to just, like, move on. To continue being a businesswoman, but to have a family."

So, the stars aren't blind after all... they apparently see children for Paris.