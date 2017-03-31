Paris Hilton has already come out and hinted that an engagement to her boyfriend Chris Zylka is imminent, and she's now doubling down on her comments, saying she's "sure" that she has found her forever.

"I've never been surer of anything in my life," she told E! News. "He's so incredible in every way. We've actually been friends for a really long time, like the past six years. We just now started being serious in the past few months and it's really just changed my life in so many ways and brought so much happiness to my life. I feel so safe and he's so special. We're best friends and we're together every minute. I don't know what else I could ask for. He's perfect for me."

She's now even thinking ahead to starting a family, presumably with "The Leftovers" actor.

"Before I met [my niece, Lily Rothschild], I mostly cared about my business and my brand and traveling and I just thought I'd never have time, but especially after meeting her and me being in such an amazing place in my life and being so happy and in love, I can't wait to [have a baby] one day," she said. "It's just the meaning of life to have a family of your own and bring children into the world, so I cannot wait to do that one day."

On March 22, Paris was spotted holding hands with Chris and was asked by a camera crew if he was "the one." Paris smiled and nodded her head. Chris, upon hearing her answer, smiled. She also told the cameraman that they two are currently moving in together and to "stay tuned" on when a proposal is coming.

The heiress-turned-mogul's parents seem to be impressed with Paris' man, but aren't quite willing to start calling wedding planners just yet.

"He's a very nice fellow, nice guy," her dad, Rick Hilton, told TMZ cameras on March 30, adding that you "never know" if a wedding is in the cards for Paris and Chris.

Asked if Chris got the ringing endorsement from the family, Rick replied, "too early."