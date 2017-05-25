So far, 2017 is shaping up to be Paris Jackson's year, but not everyone seems to know her face just yet.

On May 25, she was even mistaken for a vagrant!

WENN.com

She wrote about the strange encounter on Twitter shortly after it occurred.

"One of the first people on set, sitting in the parking lot and this dude comes up to me and says homeless people aren't allowed in this area," she said.

The 19-year-old shared a photo of her outfit, which is seemingly what caused the man to assume she's homeless. The photo showed her in oversized baggy pants and a blue crop top. She also donned a backpack. Paris, appeared to be barefoot and was sitting on concrete, leaning up against a wall.

"I said oh sorry I'm waiting for hair and makeup should I wait elsewhere also why do you assume i'm homeless," she tweeted.

She also didn't share what the man's reaction was to her question. Additionally, Michael Jackson's daughter didn't indicate if she was on set for a movie, TV show or magazine spread.

Recently it was rumored that Paris was the frontrunner to play Madonna in a biopic.

The modern day "it girl" made her acting debut in March in Lee Daniels' "Star," a spin-off of FOX's hit show "Empire."

A few months before that, many drew similarities between her and Madge following Paris' Madonna-inspired look as part of a Chanel photo shoot under the Eiffel Tower.

Marc Piasecki / Getty Images North America

In March, Paris announced on Instagram that she had signed on with IMG Models, a top modeling agency that represents Gisele Bündchen, Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid, Alessandra Ambrosio, Candice Swanepoel, Lily Aldridge, Hailey Baldwin, Nina Agdal, Karlie Kloss, and others.

The agency also shared the news on social media, indicating that it's "now representing" Paris.