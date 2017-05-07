Paris Jackson might be about to express herself.

Michael Jackson's daughter is reportedly the frontrunner to play Madonna in an upcoming (an unauthorized) biopic.

"Madonna is not supporting the film yet but the makers are hoping to cast someone who she will love," a source told the Daily Mirror. "At the moment they are in talks with Paris. If she agrees it will be a massive coup for ­producers as Madonna is a big fan of Paris."

The film titled "Blond Ambition" will be set in New York City and will cover Madonna's early life and rise to fame. Madonna is not on board with the project. The Hollywood Reporter said that the singer bashed the film in April in a now-deleted Instagram post.

"Why would Universal Studios want to make a movie about me based on a script that is all lies?," she wrote. Although she deleted that message, she followed up by posting an image of a quote that reads "Don't worry about those who talk behind your back, they're behind you for a reason." In her caption, she directly called out the director of the film, Brett Ratner, and others involved in the creation with snake emojis.

"Universal Studios🐍 Brett Ratner 🐍and Rat and Elyse Hollander 🐍🐍🐍 Lies Have No Legs," she said.

For Paris, 19, this would be a huge opportunity. The modern day "it girl" made her acting debut in March in Lee Daniels' "Star," a spin-off of FOX's hit show "Empire."

A few months before that, many drew similarities between her and Madge following Paris' Madonna-inspired look as part of a Chanel photo shoot under the Eiffel Tower.

Paris is very aware of the resemblance between her and Madonna, especially given the right makeup. In mid-March she tweeted Madge and compared images of them as adults and as children.

"Paris is in a very happy place. She is pursuing her creative interests... and feels like this is finally her time," a source close to Paris told "ET" after the Chanel shoot. "She wants to try modeling, acting and has been songwriting. She is grateful for the opportunities ahead."