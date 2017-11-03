Paris Jackson thinks that her late father, Michael Jackson, had something to do with Wendy Williams fainting on live TV earlier this week. Really, she does.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Michael's daughter has been at odds with Wendy Williams for most of the year, even claiming that the talk show host has an "unhealthy" obsession with the Jackson children. On Halloween, Wendy tweeted out a link about the "latest Jackson family drama."

On Nov. 2, Paris, clearly unsympathetic to Wendy's spell, replied, "Your obsession is a little unhealthy, maybe even toxic. I'm sure there are plenty of qualified professional psychiatrists you can seek out."

Just a few days earlier, on Oct. 31, Wendy fainted on live TV while dressed as the Statue of Liberty. While talking about a costume contest, Wendy stopped speaking and her eyes widened. She then started stumbling and looking dazed. She then fainted. The show immediately went to a commercial. When the show returned a few moments later, Wendy addressed the incident. "That was not a stunt," she said. "I overheated in my costume and I did pass out. But, you know what? I'm a champ and I'm back!"

Derrick Salters/WENN.com

A fan replied to Wendy about the fainting spell. Paris replied, "Looks like someone from above had enough of her bull---- and decided to clock her for not keeping his kids' names outta her mouth o well."

In January, Paris was also in Wendy's bullseye after her she appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone.

"She's beautiful, she's been through a lot, but... she has not made her mark on her own," Wendy said. "You cannot be on the cover of one of the most prestigious entertainment and influential magazines in the world and just be 'the daughter of' and tell your story inside."

Paris replied at the time, "She seems to think about the family a lot considering she makes all these claims about us. Why are we on her mind so often?"