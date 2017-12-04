"Kindergarten Cop" star Penelope Ann Miller was granted a temporary restraining against her estranged husband after claiming he drinks alcohol to excess.

According to The Blast, the well-accomplished actress told the court that James Huggins' "abuse of alcohol" and "drunken episodes" have harmed their two children, Eloisa,16, and Maria, 8. In her petition, she alleged that James left the family to "work on his sobriety," but said he's since "fallen off the wagon."

Penelope, who has more than 70 acting credits to her name, has already requested sole custody of the kids, and has asked that her estranged husband only gets supervised visitations.

For now, James is required to stay at least 100 yards away from Penelope, their kids and the family home. A court hearing is scheduled later in December.

The former Golden Globe nominee filed for divorce from James last month after 17 years of marriage. The former couple has waded in rough waters before. In 2012, she filed for a separation from James, but later called off the separation. At the time of the separation, she cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. She also asked the court to deny James spousal support at the time.

This was Penelope's second marriage, as she wed Will Arnett in 1994. They divorced the following year.