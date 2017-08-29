A lot of people think Piers Morgan is a pain in the butt, but he's now experiencing pain on his butt.

Rocky/WENN.com

The TV personality said on Twitter that he fell down and broke three ribs.

"BREAKING (literally...) NEWS: I've broken 3 ribs falling flat on my a**e," he tweeted on Aug. 29, while also thanking his local hospital for treating him.

He later joked that watching his beloved soccer team Arsenal was making things worse, because of the decisions by manager Arsène Wenger.

"Trying to work out what's causing me more pain, Wenger or 3 broken ribs," he said. "Fairly sure it's Wenger. 😡😡"

Some of his followers took the opportunity to throw shade at the controversial host. One Twitter follower named Jake felt that Piers was simply seeking attention and let him know in colorful NSFW language that no one cares that he'd injured himself.

"Many thanks for your kind thoughts, Jake. They are greatly appreciated at this difficult time," Piers cracked back.

Another man, seemingly no fan of Piers' tweeted, "Apparently @piersmorgan has broken 3 ribs. I've broke 6 laughing about this."

Piers retweeted the post.