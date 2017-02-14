Piers Morgan's eldest son, Spencer Morgan, is stuck between a rock and a hard place in his dad's public feud with J.K. Rowling, the author of the "Harry Potter" series!

While the controversial former CNN host is his dad, Spencer is a diehard fan of all things Potter and he even has a tattoo to honor the fantasy series -- his ink, on his bicep, is of the Deathly Hallows symbol from the series' seventh and final book, "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows."

Spencer, 23, took to Twitter to show off his tattoo, as well as a cheeky message.

"Well this is awkward @piersmorgan @jk_rowling," he captioned a picture that showed his loyalty to "Potter" via his tattoo and a matching necklace.

Piers retweeted the post on his own Twitter account.

Spencer also tweeted a pic of him and two friends that appeared to be taken at the The Wizarding World of Harry Potter amusement park.

The feud between the newsman and the author started after Piers got into a heated argument with Australian comedian Jim Jeffries about President Donald Trump's "Muslim ban" on "Real Time With Bill Maher" on Feb. 10.

The "Harry Potter" author tweeted a video of the spat, writing, "Yes, watching Piers Morgan being told to f--- off on live TV is *exactly* as satisfying as I'd always imagined." Piers responded, "This is why I've never read a single word of Harry Potter."

J.K. retorted, "Because you had a premonition that one day the author would roar with laughter at seeing you called out for your bulls--t on live TV?" She then reminded him that her sixth "Potter" book beat Piers autobiography for book of the year at the British Book Awards.

"The superior, dismissive arrogance of rabid Remain/Clinton supporters like @jk_rowling is, of course, precisely why both campaigns lost," he said. "No bigger bullies right now than the shrieking, hysterical anti-Trump celebrity brigade. You lost, so suck it up Dolores."

J.K., wasn't done, penning, "If only you'd read Harry Potter, you'd know the downside of sucking up to the biggest bully in school is getting burned alive."

Following their spat (if it's actually over,) a United Kingdom media outlet surveyed British people about who they favored, and J.K. garnered 55 percent to Piers' 9 percent. Still, newsman got in a parting shot, tweeting, "Who wants to win the popular vote these days, anyway?"