Traditional gender roles have no place in Pink and Carey Hart's household. The singer says she and her husband are raising their kids to be gender neutral.

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Her 6-year-old daughter, Willow, even thinks of herself as a boy, and Pink couldn't be more pleased.

"We are a very label-less household," Pink told The People. "Last week Willow told me she is going to marry an African woman. I was like, 'Great, can you teach me how to make African food?' And she's like, 'Sure mama, and we are going to live with you while our house is getting ready.'"

Pink's only question: "Who is paying for this, by the way?"

Splash News

The singer loves the way the world is changing when it comes to gender roles and stereotypes.

"I was in a school and the bathroom outside the kindergarten said, 'Gender Neutral - anybody,' and it was a drawing of many different shapes," Pink said. "I took a picture of it and I wrote, 'Progress.' I thought that was awesome. I love that kids are having this conversation."

Like her daughter, Pink also still somewhat sees herself as a boy.

"I'm much more mum than I am anything else. Absolutely 100 percent. They are my everything. It's the two best decisions I ever made. Every decision I make is a choice because it affects my family," she said. "I do bake sales and lemonade stands. I take my kid to school and try to get there on time. I'm a... grown up now, it's so weird. I'm still a 12-year-old boy."