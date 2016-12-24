Just like her mama's namesake! Pink and Carey Hart's adorable 5-year-old daughter, Willow, is feeling a little more colorful these days.

She has fittingly dyed her hair pink!

Willow's proud papa showed off the results on Instagram.

Someone is VERY excited about her hair this morning lol. A photo posted by Carey Hart (@hartluck) on Dec 23, 2016 at 7:07am PST

Carey's nearly 500,000 Instagram followers got a bit of a sneak peak of his little one's new color when he shared a photo of hair colorist Naomi Knights in acton.

@naomi_knights hooking Willz up with a new look for the holidays. That's how we roll. She will rebel by playing chess and being a prep. #TheBaddest5yrOldYouKnow #LetsHearItParentPolice A photo posted by Carey Hart (@hartluck) on Dec 22, 2016 at 7:36pm PST

Soon, Pink and Carey will have another little one ruling the roost. In November, the singer announced that she was expecting the couple's second child on Instagram, sharing a photo of Willow hugging her enlarged belly.

Surprise! A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on Nov 12, 2016 at 9:52am PST

Carey reposted the image.

In early 2016, Pink and her motorcycle riding hubby celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary. In May she told Ellen DeGeneres that the duo, regardless of their love for one another, needs time apart sometimes.

"We take breaks. We've had two breaks. The first one was about a year, and the second one was 11 months," she said, joking she's "due" for another break from the retired extreme sports star.

On several occasions, she's raved about Carey's fathering skills, telling Ellen he's "incredible dad."

Around the same time, she joked that Carey was like another child.

"I feel like I have two kids right now," she told GMA. "I would like a third. No, I want to say that Carey Hart's an awesome husband and a really good dad, but he's also like a second child."

At the time of the anniversary, Carey shared a sweet pic of the family.

Happy anniversary to my MUCH better half. 10 years is a pretty amazing milestone for 2 misfits like us. I'm proud of us baby!!! Thank you for being an amazing wife, mother, and friend. I love you. A photo posted by Carey Hart (@hartluck) on Jan 7, 2016 at 9:26am PST

