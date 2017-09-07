Pink's daughter is a little richer these days after a visit from the tooth fairy.

The singer's adorable 6-year-old tot, Willow Sage Hart, lost one of her teeth, one that had been on the verge of coming out for weeks.

Pink posted a video of her daughter sans tooth to her Instagram page. Willow, while wiggling another tooth, says, "I got $10 in my mouth now."

"Hahahahaha somebody's feeling the tooth fairy #golddigger #wigglewiggle #inflation," Pink captioned the video.

At the MTV VMA's, Willow was seen wiggling that pesky tooth, as her mom cringed.

"She is going to lose her tooth any second," Pink said, while chatting with E! News.

The singer even said she tried to take matters into her own hands when it came to Willow's tooth.

"She let me tie dental floss around it a couple weeks ago, but then I screwed it up and it didn't work," she said. "And now, she won't let me do it."

On Sept. 6 during a concert, the "Raise Your Glass" songstress told the crowd that her mini-me had finally lost that tooth, but she wasn't sure what the tooth fairy's going rate was anymore. She said she got 50 cents when she was a kid.

"I don't know, my mom was a drunk," Pink said, adding, "Whoa, that took a turn."

She finally told the audience that Willow got $5 and a marshmallow.

Willow is likely too young to know the impact she's had recently, but it has nothing to do with finances. At the VMA's while accepting the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, Pink told an inspiring story about self-image, in reaction to her daughter saying, "I am the ugliest girl I know."

Pink she said spoke to her daughter about that comment.

"She said, 'I look like a boy.' I said, 'What do you think I look like?' She said, 'Well you're beautiful,'" Pink said. "I said, 'Well, thanks, but when people make fun of me that's what they use. They say I look like a boy or I'm too masculine or I have too many opinions. My body is too strong.'"

Willow conceded that Pink doesn't change, regardless of what people say.

"Baby girl, we don't change. We take the gravel in the shell and we make a pearl," she said in the speech. "We help other people to change so that they can see more kinds of beauty."