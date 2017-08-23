Gavin Rossdale had a run-in with the Los Angeles police after his neighbors complained about the noise coming from his house party.

Here's the interesting thing: the complaint came at 10 p.m., so it was hardly a late night rager.

TMZ reported that cops came to the Bush rocker's house and he was completely cooperative with the police and shut down the early evening party immediately.

It's not known what the extent of the noise was, but it's likely from the music, whether it was coming from Gavin's guitar or elsewhere. Soon Gavin's neighbors will have nothing to complain, er, worry about as he and his band head out on a European tour next month. The band recently wrapped a United States tour.

Gavin, 51, has also been busy hanging out with his much younger girlfriend, 27-year-old model Sophia Thomalla.

The romance has raised some eyebrows based on Sophia's age -- she's one year younger than Gavin's eldest daughter, 28-year-old Daisy Lowe.

In April, Gavin and Sophia were first spotted kissing in London.

"It's very early days, but Gavin is really taken by Sophia," a source told The Sun at the time. "They met on the touring scene and there's plenty of chemistry. They're having fun and the relationship has the potential to turn serious if that continues."