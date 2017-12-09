Singer Justin Bieber posted a video on Friday for his 94.5 million Instagram followers to view, pledging that he is here to help those affected by the devastating Southern California wildfires.

"I'm going to have a conversation with some people and we are going to get moving on a solution," Bieber says in the heartfelt video. "Obviously I'm not a fireman but I can use my resources to figure out ways to get some sort of restoration in certain communities."

Bieber, 23, then added: "Fundraisers or whatever we can do. I'm going to get on that and in the meantime all the families and everyone who are struggling, just know that everything is going to be okay. "

He also posted a flyer where followers could donate items to help those who have had their lives displaced by the fires. Things like clothes, disinfectant wipes, pillows, feminine hygiene products, diapers, card games, toys, water, etc.

The LA Times reported on Saturday firefighters were beginning to gain the upper hand on a fire that has devastated more than 148,000 acres across multiple areas from Ojai to Oceanside, CA, and forced hundreds of thousands to flee their homes, as well as the infamous 405 freeway was bottle-necked or shutdown at various times of the week.

The fire made its way Wednesday over to the celebrity-filled area of Bel Air, where, according to People, major names like Jennifer Aniston, Beyoncé and JAY-Z, Reese Witherspoon, Gwyneth Paltrow, Harrison Ford, Jen Garner and more have homes in danger from the blaze.

Hollywood names as well as their families have used social media to report on their evacuations from the fires this week. Singer Lionel Richie took to Twitter to let fans know that he was canceling a show to get his family safe.

Other stars like Paris Hilton, "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Andrienne Maloof, as well as Chelsea Handler, who used it as an opportunity to take a dig at Trump, all tweeted out about the fires.