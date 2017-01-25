Jenelle Evans thought she'd have to deliver her third child in the dark after the power went out in the hospital while she was in labor.

The reality TV star tweeted about the incident on Wednesday, Jan. 25, just one day after she and boyfriend David Eason welcomed daughter Ensley.

"Right before I delivered Ensley made the power of the hospital go out and I thought I would deliver in the dark but generators came on!" she told her 1.28 million Twitter followers.

The "Teen Mom 2" star announced she'd given birth via Instagram, sharing an image of her with the newborn.

She later said on Twitter, "Let the collection of baby girl bows begin! she's so precious and beautiful. I'm so in love with her already!"

A day after the birth, Jenelle shared an image of her man feeding Ensley with a syringe while still in the hospital.

Jenelle also gushed about her man on Snapchat while sharing images of David and his daughter.

"He can't let go on her now that she has a full belly," he said of an image of David holding Ensley. "Their bond is already so strong."

Jenelle was due on Jan. 28, so the birth came just a few days early.

In August 2016, Jenelle formally announced via social media that she was expecting a girl. "Time to introduce the world to our baby girl soon, Ensley Jolie Eason," she wrote at the time. The news of the pregnancy wasn't exactly a surprise. A month prior, her secret had leaked out in a police report that stemmed from a small auto accident that David was involved in.