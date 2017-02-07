A model mother? Fans are starting to suspect more and more that Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is expecting a baby.

While the model has not confirmed the news, photos of her with a hint of a belly are fanning the flames.

An insider told Us Weekly that Rosie also looked "noticeably pregnant" at a recent photo shoot.

Speculation of a possible pregnancy started on Jan. 2 after the "Transformers" actress shared an Instagram image of her petting a horse. "Here's to fresh starts and exciting prospects for the new year. Wishing everyone a happy and healthy 2017..❤," she captioned the image.

Us says one fan asked "Are you pregnant?," but Rosie allegedly deleted the comment.

She was also photographed in late January at LAX in head-to-toe black outfit and an oversized trench coat, concealing her tummy, although it did peak through at times. Other recent photos show her covering up her stomach with coats or handbags.

If she is indeed pregnant, it would be the first child for and fiance Jason Statham.

While promoting "Mad Max: Fury Road" in 2015, she spoke of her desire to have children.

"Having a family is something I think about for sure, and whether I'd live here in America or England. But it's not always as simple as that … I have no idea what will happen, but it'll be interesting to find out, right?" she said. "And nothing will be perfect, I'm sure."

In 2015, she gushed about her man to Harper's Bazaar Australia.

"I have an amazing relationship with my partner," the former Victoria's Secret Angel said. "He's by far the greatest influence in my life."